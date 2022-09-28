Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping iPhone Production Hike

by

Shares of

Apple


suppliers

STMicroelectronics


and

Taiwan Semiconductor


  fell Wednesday on a report that said the tech giant was scrapping plans to increase production of its latest iPhones this year due to weaker-than-expected demand.

Dutch-Swiss chipmaker STMicro (ticker: STM) led the decliners, falling more than 5% in early European trading.

Apple


(AAPL) accounted for around 20% of the company’s total revenue in 2021. In Asian trading, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) slipped 2.2%, while iPhone assembler

Hon Hai Precision Industry


also known as Foxconn, was close to 3% lower.   