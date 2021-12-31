The Hamden Journal

Chip Stocks Are Booming. Where to Find Bargains Now.

Chip Stocks Are Booming. Where to Find Bargains Now.

Semiconductors have been red hot amid a global shortage.


Illustration by Michael Glenwood

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.