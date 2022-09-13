Chip & Joanna Gaines Featured With Dragons Ahead Of HBO Max Debut – The Hamden Journal

Chip and Joanna Gaines are joining the HBO Max family with content from their Magnolia Network. During a commercial break from the 2022 Emmy Awards, the streaming service launched a new promo where the couple was featured alongside the dragons from House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

HBO Max teased the content on the streamer that included the Game of Thrones prequel, the film Elvis starring Austin Butler, Euphoria, Succession, Hacks, Love, Lizzo, The Batman, Westworld and many other titles.

“Picture a story that pulls you in, gets your heart racing and makes you pick sides, that hits your funny bone, breaks expectations, and changes assumptions,” reads the text over images of the content offered on the digital platform.

The Gaineses were featured with their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which was developed for their own Magnolia Network and has been available on the discovery+ streaming service since its launch. Chip and Joanna were featured in the ad ahead of their debut on HBO Max starting September 30, “as part of a new spotlight page featuring curated Magnolia Network content,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

Other shows joining the HBO Max service include Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters and the complete five-season Fixer Upper library, to name a few.

In addition, the Gaineses new project Fixer Upper: The Castle will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+ on October 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement recently. “We can’t wait to bring these stories we love—including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle—to HBO Max this September.”

Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines on the HBO Max promo in the video above.