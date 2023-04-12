Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Into the Hospitality Biz in First Look at New Series ‘Fixer Upper: The Hotel’

After the massive (pun intended) success of “Fixer Upper: The Castle” last year, Chip and Joanna Gaines are continuing their franchise with “Fixer Upper: The Hotel.” The new six-episode half-hour series, produced by Blind Nil, will debut on Magnolia Network in November.

Details and the first trailer were unveiled during Warner Bros. Discovery’s press day on Wednesday.

More from Variety

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,” the pair shared. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The duo first revealed the news for the hotel renovation in Variety‘s November cover story.

“This has been the biggest project of my life — the castle is second now — with four floors of restaurants and rooms and a whole ballroom,” Joanna said at the time. “But both of these projects, the castle and the hotel, have really been led by the history of it, the design being driven by that more than, what do I want to do with it? It’s definitely been something that I’ve had to let the story lead that design. So it’s been a fun learning process for me where I feel like I get to show up and just be a student and get schooled for a second.”

The ambitious project will follow Chip and Joanna as they renovate the former Grand Karem Shrine building in downtown Waco, Texas. They’ll transform the historic landmark into Hotel 1928, a boutique hotel located a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Their new hotel will include four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, a ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace. Hotel 1928 is set to open in October.

Story continues

Watch the first trailer for “Fixer Upper: The Hotel” below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.