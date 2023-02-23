Chiney Ogwumike re-signs with Sparks, officially reunites with head coach Curt Miller

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Now, with even more reported activity, deals can now become official and be signed. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones returns to Sun

The Connecticut Sun announced Monday that Brionna Jones has signed a one-year deal with the team after they cored her following the trade of Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty last month. Brionna Jones is a two-time All-Star and won the Sixth Player of the Year award last season.

The core designation allowed the Sun to offer her a supermax salary, although the terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is notable that Jones chose the one-year offer instead of a longer-term deal with the Sun. The WNBA prioritization clause, which came into effect this season, will be more impactful in 2024 when players are suspended if they missing the opening of training camp.

Jones is entering her seventh season in the league, all with the Sun, and had a career season in 2022, averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game off the bench as the Sun advanced to the WNBA Finals.

Mercury trade Diamond DeShields to Wings in 4-team deal with Sky, Liberty

The Dallas Wings are making a splash, as they acquired WNBA champion Diamond DeShields from the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team deal with the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty, the teams announced Saturday.

The Sky receive guard Marina Mabrey via sign-and-trade, while the Mercury receive forward Michaela Onyenwere. Also in the deal: The Wings receive draft picks from the Sky (the No. 5 overall selection in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a 2025 first-round pick swap); the Sky receive a 2024 second-round pick; the Mercury receive the Sky’s 2024 third-round pick and 2025 second-round pick; and the Liberty receive the rights to Leonie Fiebich, the Sky’s 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick swap with the Mercury. Full details of the trade.

After Breanna Stewart announced she chose the Liberty, joining Sabrina Ionescu and recently acquired Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot said she would join the super-team in the league’s largest market. Cassandra Negley breaks down Stewart’s decision and what it means for the league.

