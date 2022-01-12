Chinese woman stranded with blind date for days amid COVID lockdown

She was blindsided by this endless date.

A blind date turned into a four-day ordeal for a Chinese woman when a sudden COVID-19 lockdown left her stranded at the man’s house.

The COVID captive, identified only as Ms. Wang, described last week on the social media platform WeChat how she ended up in the “not ideal” predicament for four days, Yahoo News reported.

More than 100 cases of the illness have been reported in the central city of Zhengzhou since last week, as China continues to battle the Delta and Omicron variants, according to Agence France-Presse.

Wang said she had recently arrived in Zhengzhou for a weeklong visit ahead of the Lunar New Year in search of potential suitors.

“Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave,” she told Shanghai-based outlet The Paper on Tuesday, AFP reported.

“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches… The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner,” she added.

But things took an unexpected turn when a lockdown was ordered, preventing Wang from leaving the man’s place.

She said the man did cook for her during their extended time together, but lamented that he wasn’t exactly the talkative type.

“Besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good,” Wang told The Paper. “Despite his food being mediocre, he’s still willing to cook, which I think is great.”

A worker gives a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Xi’an in northwestern China’s Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP

In her social media posts, the woman shared scenes of her time under lockdown as her date showed off his less-than-stellar culinary skills, did household chores and worked on his laptop.

After her plight went viral, Wang decided to remove the videos to spare the unidentified man the unwanted attention.

“Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now,” she said in a video.

“Thanks everyone for your attention… I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon,” added Wang, who is still in search of a love connection.