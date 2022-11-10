Chinese woman filmed flexing on other drivers with yoga poses while riding motorcycle

Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are on the lookout for a masked woman who held a yoga pose while driving an electric motorbike.

According to the police in Huadu District, they were alerted about the unidentified woman after a video of her death-defying stunt went viral on social media.

In the clip filmed by another motorist on Nov. 4, the woman can be seen standing in a yoga pose, holding her left leg up in the air behind her with one hand as she controls her speeding motorbike with the other. The woman holds the pose for a period of time despite the number of cars on the road.

Investigators have yet to establish the identity of the woman as she wore a helmet and a facemask that covered her entire face. If caught, police said the woman will be given a verbal warning.

“We can only remind her that she will take full responsibility if there is an accident,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

In 2017, another woman went viral in China for a similar stunt, which involved the biker standing on one leg while putting her other leg on the bike’s saddle for stretching.

Featured Image via China Liaoning TV

