Chinese toddlers’ ‘ninja’-like physical education routine at school goes viral

A video shared to Twitter by a former Norwegian diplomat shows Chinese toddlers implementing swift moves while moving in perfect coordination during a physical education class.

The video, posted on Sunday by Erik Solheim, shows a group of young Chinese students sitting outside where they move in perfect unison while bouncing a basketball in each hand. Using flawless coordination, the young students continue to bounce the basketballs as they shift their legs from side to side. At the end of the video, the toddlers suspend their legs in the air as they bounce the basketballs without hesitation or mistakes.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Twitter users were left impressed by the young students, with one commenter describing them as “small ninjas” for their agile athletic abilities, while another stated that they are “so talented.”

More from NextShark: Racism or medical condition?: TikToker finds explanation for why he can’t open his eyes wider

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

More from NextShark: Elon Musk wants to meet his Chinese doppelganger ‘Yi Long Musk’ (‘if he is real’)

The viral video has garnered over 70,000 views and 1,400 likes since being uploaded.

Feature image via @ErikSolheim

More from NextShark: Inner Mongolia teacher goes viral for donning Ultraman costume in video to surprise his students