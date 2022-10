MINNEAPOLIS—A legal battle that Chinese feminists had seen as pivotal for the country’s embattled #MeToo movement ended abruptly just before a jury was set to hear the case in a Minnesota courtroom.

Richard Liu , the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., settled a lawsuit filed against him by a former student at the University of Minnesota, Jingyao Liu, who had accused him of raping her in 2018.