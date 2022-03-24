Chinese search for second black box from crashed jet

WUZHOU, China – Recovery crews searched in light rain for a second black box from a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS passenger plane that plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board, as more information emerged about the pilots of the flight.

A first black box found on Wednesday was the cockpit voice recorder based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told reporters.

The recording material appeared to have survived the impact in relatively good shape, and was being sent to Beijing for analysis, the official said.

The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight’s three pilots, which is one more than is normally required onboard a Boeing BA.N 737-800 plane.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the plane suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent before landing.

A relative of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 cries as she is escorted near the crash site on March 24, 2022. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Paramilitary police officers walk at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed. REUTERS

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane briefly appeared to pull out of its nosedive, before plunging again into a heavily forested slope in the mountainous Guangxi region of southern China.

Chinese authorities said the pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers during the rapid descent.

It is too early to determine the cause of the crash, which experts say is usually the result of a combination of factors. No survivors have been found.

The flight’s captain, hired in January 2018, had 6,709 hours flying experience, while the first and second officers had 31,769 hours and 556 hours, respectively, a China Eastern official said on Wednesday. One co-pilot was an observer to build up experience, the airline said, without disclosing the names of the pilots.

Phoenix Weekly, a magazine published by a Phoenix TV, a pro-Beijing private-sector broadcaster, cited an aviation expert who identified the captain as Yang Hongda, the son of a former China Eastern captain, and the first officer as Zhang Zhengping, a pilot with 40 years of experience who mentored other pilots.

Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed. REUTERS

Southern Weekly, a large Guangdong-based newspaper, which only identified the crew by their surnames, reported Yang, 32, had a one-year-old daughter, while Zhang, 59, was a veteran pilot with an impeccable safety record and had been expected to retire this year. The newspaper said the less experienced second officer’s surname was Ni.

Jimu News, an arm of the Hubei Daily newspaper, identified him as Ni Gongtao, 27.

China Eastern did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the reports.

Emergency workers carrying items wrapped in bags walk down from a stepped hillside after conducting search operation near the China Eastern crash site on March 24, 2022. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Pieces of a crashed passenger plane’s wreckage found at the crash site in Tengxian County. ZUMAPRESS.com

The central government on Thursday called for stronger safety management in high-risk industries and quick emergency responses to disasters following the country’s first fatal airline crash in more than a decade.

Appropriate punishment would be administered when necessary, the State Council added in a statement.

THERMAL CAMERAS AND DRONES

Mist and low-lying clouds hovered over the small, tree-covered hills in the mainly rural area surrounding the crash site on Thursday, where state media reported part of one of the plane’s engines was recovered.

Search teams combed ground vegetation and soil with sticks and even their bare hands on the rain-sodden slopes, according to state television. Some of them also carried thermal cameras to detect signs of life.

Volunteers deliver supplies to the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735. AP

Drones were readied for deployment to survey the core area of the crash site and capture images to be assessed by experts, state media said. Other drones that can be airborne for more than 12 hours will be deployed to provide night-time light.

The crash investigation is being led by China but the United States was invited to take part because the plane was designed and manufactured there.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it had not yet determined if investigators would travel to China in light of strict visa and quarantine requirements.