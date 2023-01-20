Chinese man who models his own brand’s high heels makes nearly $900,000 a month

[Source]

A Chinese man has gone viral on Douyin for personally modeling his own brand’s high heels.

Under the translated Douyin username “Uncle Wu Who Wears High Heels,” 41-year-old businessman Wu Nan from China’s Sichuan province films himself running and jumping in the shoes to show off their quality, comfort and stability.

Despite having a U.S. men’s shoe size of 6.5, Wu’s feet fit seamlessly into his high heels, making him stand out even while walking alongside female models.

Wu, who also films livestreams of himself wearing the shoes, has gained over 1.2 million followers on Douyin alone.

More from NextShark: Fans show support for ‘Single’s Inferno’ star Ji-a on TikTok with trend showing off fake designer products

In addition to modeling, Wu uses his Douyin account to show how women can properly measure their feet to find the right shoes.

While Wu first began his business in 2018, his unique online marketing technique has proved successful, allowing his brand to now see monthly trade volumes of 6 million yuan (approximately $885,000), according to Chinese media outlet Star Video.

Despite his recent success, this isn’t the first time Wu has ventured into business.

More from NextShark: Third-ever historical resolution by CCP paves way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to have third term

The online celebrity previously attempted running three startups before they all failed. He eventually came up with the idea of using himself as a model after a scripted video of him falling in high heels went viral.

Wu now owns stores on Douyin, Taobao and Xiaohongshu.

Those looking to purchase shoes from him can expect a price range of 200 yuan to 1,000 yuan (approximately $30 to $148).

More from NextShark: China denies using Uyghur torchbearer to deflect alleged abuses, says accusations part of ‘smear campaign’

Related stories:

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

A Chinese woman was told her son was dead. She’s now being sued by his ‘adoptive parents’