Chinese EV maker Nio’s stock gains as quarterly deliveries rise to a record

Shares of Nio Inc. rose Monday after the China-based electric-vehicle maker reported an uptick in September deliveries, enough to lift deliveries for the past three months to a quarterly record.
Nio
NIO,
reported over the weekend that it delivered 10,878 EVs in September, up 2.4% from the 10,628 EVs delivered in the same month a year ago. The deliveries consisted of 7,729 premium sport-utility vehicles and 3,149 premium sedans, Nio said.
For the third quarter, the company delivered 31,607 vehicles, up 29.3% from a year earlier.
Nio’s stock gained 1.2% in premarket trading. The stock had bounced 1.2% on Friday after tumbling to 10.1% to a four-month low on Thursday.
Separately, shares of rival China-based EV maker XPeng Inc.
XPEV,
edged up 0.2% ahead of Monday’s open, after the company reported September deliveries of 8,468 EVs, down 18.7% from the 10,412 EVs delivered in September 2021.
For the third quarter, deliveries rose 15.2% to 29,570 EVs, as year-to-date deliveries totaled 98,553 EVs to surpass the total EVs delivered in the 2021 calendar year.
And Li Auto Inc.’s stock
LI,
slipped less than 0.1% in Monday’s premarket, after the fellow China-based EV maker said September deliveries rose 62.5% from last year to 11,531 vehicles, to lift third-quarter deliveries by 5.6% to 26,524 vehicles.
The third-quarter total was above guidance provided last week, when Li cut its guidance to 25,500 from between 27,000 and 29,000, citing supply-chain constraints.
Over the past three months, shares of Nio have dropped 26.2%, while XPeng’s stock has tumbled 60.5% and Li Auto shares have slumped 39.0%, as the iShares China Large-Cap exchange-traded fund
FXI,
has lost 23.8% and the S&P 500 index
SPX,
has declined 6.3%.