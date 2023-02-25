Chinese device allows users to kiss their significant others anywhere in the world

[Source]

A Chinese contraption created for long-distance kissing has gone viral.

The device, which features moving silicon “lips,” lets users “upload” their kisses and “receive” others’ kisses via an app.

The app-driven device is available on Taobao and costs 260 yuan (approximately $37), according to the South China Morning Post. It uses sensors to mimic “the actual pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips.”

Long-distance couples can use the device to help them experience “real” intimacy, but users can also “upload” their kisses using the app’s “kiss square” function for strangers to feel.

The device was created by a university team in China’s Jiangsu province, with Jiang Zhongli identified as the leading inventor, reported the Global Times.

“In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact with each other through phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated,” Jiang, now a university graduate, said.

The device was reportedly patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology, with Jiang having applied for a patent in 2019.

A similar invention, known as the “Kissinger,” went viral in 2016.

Besides countless Chinese social media users, many on Reddit have also reacted to the viral contraption.

On Wednesday, a video of the device in action was shared on the r/interestingasf*ck subreddit. The post has already received over 11,800 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

“Hella dystopian,” one user commented, while another user said, “Human-made horrors beyond my comprehension.”

“Where’s the tongue wrestling?” another user wrote.

“Uhhh I know what this will be used for and it’s not kissing. Lip sync battles,” another user joked.