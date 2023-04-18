Chinese couple runs up $1,500 in utilities and expenses at Airbnb rental as revenge

[Source]

A Chinese couple allegedly racked up more than $1,500 in utility fees and other expenses at an Airbnb in South Korea to take revenge on the owner for refusing to cancel their booking.

The unidentified couple booked a villa in Seoul for 25 days and paid in full. However, they asked to cancel the booking and receive a refund after realizing that the villa was located in Seoul’s outer suburbs, reported NetEase News.

When the owner declined, the couple reportedly seemed to accept the decision. However, they asked whether there were surveillance cameras in the villa, to which they were told there were not.

They allegedly decided to take revenge on the host by turning on all the taps, lights, electrical appliances and gas for the entire 25-day booking.

More from NextShark: Study: Online posts about Korean pop culture have jumped 3,000 percent since ‘Squid Game’ release

The couple, who traveled to different regions of South Korea, reportedly returned to the Airbnb every three to four days on five occasions for no more than five minutes.

The owner only found out when the gas company called about a huge increase in gas consumption — after the couple had already left.

“They used 120 tonnes (31,700 gallons) of water in five days,” the host said, which was reportedly five times higher than usual.

More from NextShark: Man Invents Edible Plastic Bags to Save Japan’s Nara Deer From Dying

In addition, the host noted there were also $728 in miscellaneous expenses, leaving him with a total bill of $1,570.

The owner has since contacted Airbnb customer service for assistance.

However, the company reportedly refused to take responsibility, stating that the matter must be resolved between him and the guests.

More from NextShark: ‘Glitch’: New Netflix K-drama trailer teases comedic duos and alien abductions

The owner could not reach the couple and was eventually forced to pay the bill.

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

S. Korean president apologizes for deadly Seoul Halloween crush