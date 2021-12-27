Chinese citizens slam Elon Musk online after space station near misses
Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk’s space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk’s Starlink program.
