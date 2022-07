China’s slowdown may have a silver lining for the rest of the world: weaker inflation.

Growth in the world’s second-largest economy has tumbled this year as Covid-19 outbreaks triggered mass lockdowns and business closures. The government has announced a range of stimulus policies, but many economists say Beijing’s 2022 growth target of around 5.5% is unlikely to be achieved as long as the threat of new lockdowns hangs over the economy.