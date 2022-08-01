China’s Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

Reuters

China’s economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount

China’s wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday showed manufacturing activity grew more slowly than expected in July, after surging in June when widespread COVID lockdowns were lifted. Also on Monday, a poll by China Index Academy, one of the country’s largest independent real estate research firms, showed property sales by floor area in 17 cities tracked by the company slumped 33.4% in July on-month versus a 88.9% post-lockdown jump in June, as buyers shunned a market increasingly filled with desperate sellers.