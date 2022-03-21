China’s military buildup on South China Sea islands threatens region: US commander

China has equipped at least three islands it has built in a disputed area of the South China Sea with anti-aircraft missile systems, fighter jets and laser and jamming equipment — a buildup that threatens all other nations in the region, a top US military commander said over the weekend.

Adm. John C. Aquilino, the head of US Indo-Pacific Command, told the Associated Press that Beijing’s activity is part of “the largest military buildup since World War II.”

“They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region,” he told the outlet.

China has defended its actions as defensive in nature to protect its sovereign rights in the region. Beijing, which has the second-largest defense budget after the US, is modernizing its military with hypersonic missiles, a J-20 stealth fighter, and two aircraft carriers, with another under construction, the report said.

Aquilino was interviewed by the AP Sunday onboard a Navy reconnaissance aircraft that received a warning from China after flying near Beijing-held outposts in the South China Sea’s Spratly archipelago.

Chinese structures on Mischief Reef from Feb. 8, 1999 (top) and March 20, 2022 (bottom). Aaron Favila/AP

Multi-story buildings, warehouses, hangars, seaports, runways and radar installations were spotted on the various islands. Aaron Favila/AP

“China has sovereignty over the Spratly islands, as well as surrounding maritime areas. Stay away immediately to avoid misjudgment,” said a radio message received by Aquilino’s P-8A Poseidon plane.

“I am a sovereign immune United States naval aircraft conducting lawful military activities beyond the national airspace of any coastal state,” an American pilot radioed back.

“Exercising these rights is guaranteed by international law and I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states,” the pilot added as he continued the mission.

The P-8A Poseidon flew about 15,000 feet over the islands, where multi-story buildings, warehouses, hangars, seaports, runways and radar installations could be seen.

Aquilino said the construction of military structures on Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Fiery Cross appear completed, but it’s unclear if China will pursue construction in other areas. More than 40 vessels were apparently anchored near Fiery Cross.

“The function of those islands is to expand the offensive capability of the PRC beyond their continental shores,” he told the wire service, using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China. “They can fly fighters, bombers plus all those offensive capabilities of missile systems.”

Civilian and military planes could easily fly within range of the missile systems on the islands in the disputed waterway, Aquilino noted.

“So that’s the threat that exists, that’s why it’s so concerning for the militarization of these islands. They threaten all nations who operate in the vicinity and all the international sea and airspace,” he said.

China began building bases on the islands about 10 years ago to bolster its territorial claims over the South China Sea.

The US deployed ships to the region to ensure unfettered navigation in the international waterway as part of a mission it calls freedom of operation but which China terms a provocation.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim part of the sea through which roughly $5 trillion worth of goods are shipped every year.

Chinese structures and buildings at the man-made island on Fiery Cross Reef. Aaron Favila/AP

More than 40 vessels were reportedly anchored near Fiery Cross Reef. Aaron Favila/AP

Chinese structures and buildings on nearby Johnson Reef. Aaron Favila/AP

Aquilino said Washington’s objective in the region is to “prevent war” through deterrence and to promote peace by engaging US allies and partners.

“Should deterrence fail, my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win,” he added.

With Post wires