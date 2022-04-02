China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

by

Sanctions imposed on Russia are disrupting China’s ambitions to move more exports to Europe, a setback for the $4 trillion effort championed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cement his country as the world’s pre-eminent trading partner.

Although the European Union has yet to officially ban imports passing through Russia, inbound rail-cargo shipments have all but frozen, according to freight forwarders. Moving shipping containers from China along a 7,500-mile corridor that runs through Russia and extends to the United Kingdom is a vital part of Belt and Road, a yearslong undertaking that includes investments to connect China to Europe by land and sea.

