China warns US will pay ‘unbearable price’ for backing Taiwan

China’s foreign minister has warned the US will pay an “unbearable price” for​ its support of Taiwan. ​

In an interview with state media Thursday, Wang Yi accused Washington of “encouraging ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” in a way that “not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the United States to an unbearable price​.”

Taiwan has been a self-ruling nation since the defeated government of Chiang Kai-shek fled there after mainland China was taken over by Mao Zedong’s Communists in 1949.

Beijing considers the island part of its territory​ and has ​called for reunification.

The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and acknowledges — but does not recognize — the claim that Taiwan is part of China.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused the US of “encouraging ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.” Xinhua/Sipa USA

In the past few months, Beijing has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan. In November, China sent 27 warplanes into the island nation’s airspace. ​​​

“Taiwan has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland,” Wang​ insisted Thursday.

​​The foreign minister’s comments come a day after a spokesman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office warned: “If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures.”

The spokesman, Ma​ Xiaoguang, did not elaborate on what those “drastic measures” would be or what constituted a “red line.”

