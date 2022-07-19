China warns Pelosi Taiwan trip would have ‘severe negative impact’ on relations

The Chinese government warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) against traveling to Taiwan with a congressional delegation Tuesday, saying the jaunt would have a “severe negative impact” on relations between Washington and Beijing.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan issued the warning during a press conference, saying the People’s Republic of China “firmly” opposes any official interaction between the US and Taiwan.

“The US Congress is part of the US government and supposed to strictly adhere to the US’s one-China policy,” he told reporters.

“If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would seriously violate the one-China principle … It will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of the China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists forces.”

“China firmly opposes such a visit,” Zhao added.

While China has long insisted that Taiwan is a part of its territory, the US has maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity — acknowledging Beijing’s claim but not endorsing it.

Earlier this year, the Asian superpower blasted the State Department for changing language on its web page devoted to Taiwan, appearing to remove wording stating that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.”

Similar language saying “we do not support Taiwan independence,” was added back to the page on May 28 after China called the change a “petty act of fictionalizing.”

Currently, the State Department web page emphasizes that the US policy toward Taiwan “has remained consistent across decades and administrations,” saying “we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.”

Hours before Zhao warned Pelosi off visiting the self-governing island, the Financial Times reported that the speaker was planning to lead a delegation to Taiwan next month, citing six people familiar with the plans.

The visit – reportedly rescheduled from April – would make Pelosi the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich made the trip in 1997.

Three people familiar with the issue told the FT that the White House has expressed concern about the possible trip.

In his Tuesday remarks, Zhao urged the US to “not arrange” for Pelosi to visit Taiwan and “stop official interactions” with the island.

“Should the US side insist on doing otherwise, China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The US must assume full responsibility for any ensuing consequences.”

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill declined to say whether the speaker planned to visit Taiwan, telling The Post: “We do not confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.”