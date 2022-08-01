China warns it won’t ‘sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on her ongoing swing through Asia despite escalating threats from China, which views the island nation as part of its territory, according to a new report.

CNN, citing a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, reported that Pelosi’s trip would include an overnight stay — though the report did not mention when the visit would take place.

Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry rep warned Monday that Beijing’s military would “not sit idly by” if Pelosi enters Taiwan.

Zhao Lijian also declared that due to Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the U.S. government,” a Taiwan visit would “lead to egregious political impact.”

Meanwhile, Taiwanese outlet SET News reported Monday that Taipei’s Ministry of National Defense had canceled leave for some officers and soldiers and ordered the country’s air force to a war footing. The outlet also indicated that Pelosi would arrive in Taiwan at some point Tuesday night.

In a statement Sunday, Pelosi’s office listed Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan as countries on her itinerary. The statement did not mention Taiwan, but that does not mean the speaker has ruled out traveling there.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich also made the trip.

The latest report of Pelosi’s visit comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden during a phone call last week not to express support for Taiwan’s independence as reports swirled that the speaker would visit the island.

“China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in whatever form,” Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said in a readout of the 137-minute conversation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Singapore President Halimah Yacob at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP

On Friday, a columnist at China’s state-controlled Global Times newspaper suggested the country’s military could attack and shoot down Pelosi’s plane if she attempted to enter Taiwanese airspace with a fighter jet escort.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing about the potential trip have reached the point where the US military has started devising contingency plans for any incident that may arise if Pelosi goes to Taiwan.

The US government has for decades kept a policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan — recognizing Beijing’s claim to the island while not endorsing it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on her ongoing swing through Asia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Several top Republicans have encouraged Pelosi to move forward with her reported plans, and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped the president for not publicly supporting the potential trip.

With Post wires