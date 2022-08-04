China vows military action after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Associated Press

UN fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings

The United Nations chief said Wednesday he is appointing a fact-finding mission in response to requests from Russia and Ukraine to investigate the killings at a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine that the warring nations accuse each other of carrying out. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters he doesn’t have authority to conduct criminal investigations but does have authority to conduct fact-finding missions, and the terms of reference for a mission to Ukraine are currently being prepared and will be sent to the governments of Ukraine and Russia for approval. Russia claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.