China-Taiwan tensions climb after Pelosi visit

Reuters Videos

Beijing cannot ‘manufacture’ a Taiwan crisis: U.S.

STORY: Blinken is in Cambodia for a security-focused meeting of more than 27 countries expected to discuss the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the crisis in Myanmar.His comments come a day after a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that has outraged Beijing.On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles as it conducted the largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.