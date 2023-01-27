China Reopening Boosts U.S. Stocks. 4 You Won’t Have to Chase.

China has reopened in a big way—and stocks of U.S. companies that generate sales in the country are starting to benefit. Not all have ripped yet and they might be worth a look for investors looking to bet on a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

After being locked down for most of 2022 because of Covid-19 outbreaks, China is finally open for business—and just about everything else. The reopening could mean that consumers will unleash trillions of unspent dollars, dollars that languished as the economy shut down. According to Evercore ISI, Chinese shoppers had over $2 trillion of cash in household accounts, up from just under $800 billion at the start of that year. Businesses, too, will be able to operate without the constant shutdowns that prevented factories from being able to meet demand. That’s great news for companies in China, including the U.S. multinationals that operate there.