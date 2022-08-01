China posts missile video as Taiwan preps for Pelosi arrival

China’s military posted ominous video of missile strikes, troops hurriedly grabbing their weapons and jet fighters taking off from airfields Monday, one day ahead of an expected visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwanese media outlets reported that Pelosi (D-Calif.) would arrive on Tuesday night local time after visiting Malaysia on the second leg of her ongoing Asia trip, making the speaker the highest-ranking US elected official to visit the country since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The island nation’s three largest newspapers — United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times — all reported that the Democratic congressional delegation led by the speaker would spend Tuesday night in Taipei.

Pelosi’s office previously confirmed that she would visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but did not say whether Taiwan was on the itinerary. She is scheduled to be in Malaysia on Tuesday and South Korea on Thursday, but her schedule for Wednesday remains unclear.

Reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan have riled the Chinese, who said Monday that their military would not “sit idly by” and warned that the lawmaker’s trip would result in “serious consequences.”

Reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would visit Taiwan have riled the Chinese government. Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images

Taiwanese media outlets reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would arrive on Tuesday night local time. Ann Wang/REUTERS

“If Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take resolute and strong measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. We would like to once again admonish the US that we are fully prepared for any eventuality and the PLA will never sit idly by,” Zhao said, referring to the People’s Liberation Army.

In a show of force, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command posted video on state media sites Monday that showed the military conducting exercises involving aircraft carriers, helicopters and jet planes flying in formation, frogmen rising from the ocean, heavily armed soldiers running through wooded areas and squads of paratroopers descending from a blue sky.

China’s video featured troops hurriedly grabbing their weapons. China’s Liberation Army

“We are PLA soldiers, we swear to defend the motherland to the death,” soldiers say in the video. China’s Liberation Army

“We are fully prepared for any eventuality. Fight upon order, bury every intruder, and move toward joint and successful operations! We are PLA soldiers, we swear to defend the motherland to the death,” soldiers say in the video.

In Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense canceled leave for some officers and soldiers and put the air force on a war footing.

China views self-governed Taiwan as a part of its territory and has repeatedly said it may take over the island by force if necessary.

Beijing has made clear it views a potential visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an unmistakable signal that the US supports Taiwan’s independence. China’s Liberation Army

The PLA used clips of missile strikes in its ominous video. China’s Liberation Army

In recent days, Beijing has made clear it views a potential visit by Pelosi — third in the line of presidential succession — as an unmistakable signal that the US supports Taiwan’s independence.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said Monday the US would not be intimidated by China’s chest-pounding.

“We shouldn’t be, as a country, we shouldn’t be intimidated by that rhetoric, or those potential actions. This is an important trip for the speaker to be on and we’re going to do whatever we can to support her,” he told CNN.

The video featured military jet planes flying in formation. China’s Liberation Army

A heavily armed soldier is seen taking aim in front of a Chinese tank. China’s Liberation Army

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang did not respond to questions from reporters Monday when asked whether Pelosi would visit, saying: “We always warmly welcome visits to our country by distinguished foreign guests.”

Pelosi and the congressional delegation met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

Other Democratic members of Congress joining Pelosi on the trip include Queens and Long Island Rep. Gregory Meeks, Mark Takano of California, Suzan DelBene of Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

With Post wires