China outnumbers the U.S. for the first time in this ranking of the world’s ‘best’ universities and U.S. economy will likely fall into recession, former Fed official says

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

Artificial intelligence is among the few fields that both the U.S. and China regard as a strategic national priority. Read More

U.S. economy will likely fall into recession, former Fed official says

“I fear that if I’m wrong, it’s because I’ve underestimated how much more they have to do,” the former Fed vice chair says during a panel at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s annual conference in Nashville. Read More

Bad news for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections: Voters worry about a recession and declining living standards

MarketWatch asked Twitter followers about their No. 1 financial concern, and a new Gallup poll gives further insight into voter sentiment. Read More

Americans’ personal savings have fallen off a cliff. Brace yourself for just how much they have declined.

Financial advisers offer their top tips for boosting savings as economic uncertainty increases. Read More

Revamp of beleaguered student-loan forgiveness program could give many public servants a second chance at student-debt relief

The Biden Administration announced changes to the PSLF program, which, according to one expert, has ‘produced failure after failure.’ Read More

These are the 10 most affordable housing markets for homebuyers, according to Zillow

The list comes as mortgage rates have shot up above 7%, pushing some homebuyers out of the market. Read More

How hurricanes are changing Puerto Rico’s real estate market

In recent years, the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been hit by some of the most powerful and damaging hurricanes — and it’s changing the real estate market across the island. Read More

‘Bad news for homeowners’: The number of homes on the market is rising. That’s unusual for this time of the year.

‘There are no precedents for inventory to keep rising this late in the year,’ said one expert. Read More