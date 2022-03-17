China Gives Alibaba, Other Stocks a Lifeline. Can It Last?

With a handful of vague comments about rolling out market-friendly policies in the first quarter, China’s policy makers look to have set a floor under beaten down Chinese stocks. But the comments aimed at stabilization also belie the strain on China’s economy as it grapples with a property slump, rising Covid cases and lockdowns.

Top economic official Liu He said China’s government would take steps to “boost the economy in the first quarter,” and talked about policies “favorable to the market.” He also indicated that Beijing…