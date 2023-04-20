China EV Startup U Power Soars 620% for Biggest US IPO Pop of the Year

(Bloomberg) — The raucous debut for China-based U Power Ltd. sent shares soaring 620% and triggered a bevy of halts for volatility as investors flip shares of the newest company to list in the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The startup, which aims to focus primarily on battery-swapping technology for electric vehicles, surged as high as $75 before closing at $43.18 after pricing its initial public offering at $6. It capped the best debut among companies to list in the US this year after blowing past the 255% boom seen for shares of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd.

U Power was halted at least 22 times Thursday after listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s gross proceeds are expected to be about $14.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses. WestPark Capital Inc. is the sole book running manager for the offering and Orientiert XYZ Securities Limited is a co-manager.

To be fair, extreme volatility among tiny, new stocks is nothing new for investors. IPOs frequently experience gut-wrenching trading in their opening days and weeks. U Power’s rally came as more than 3.3 million shares were traded.

(Updates with share movement throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.