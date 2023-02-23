China calls for peace talks, cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has called for a cease-fire between the two sides and for peace talks to commence as part of a 12-point plan to end the war.

China’s Foreign Ministry revealed the plan on Friday and also called for the end of Western sanctions on Russia, measures to ensure nuclear facilities, humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee the conflict and a process to ensure the continuation of grain exports.

