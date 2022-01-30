China Airlines jet smashes into baggage cart during snowstorm at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

A China Airlines jumbo jet smashed into a baggage cart on the airfield at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago during Friday’s snowstorm, CCTV footage shows.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m., according to WGNTV. Video shows the cargo plane slide across the snowy airfield and smash into the cart, sending snow and other debris flying into the air.

Temperatures were in the teens, according to Accuweather.

A China Airlines jet crashed into baggage on O’Hare International Airport’s airfield during the snowstorm. Twitter / @ondisasters

The jet suffered engine damage after it sent debris through the air. Twitter / @ondisasters

Nobody was injured but one of the plane’s engines was damaged, Fox 32 reported.

Video from the scene appears to show the cart lodged into the engine before it was removed.

No other information was immediately available.