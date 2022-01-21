The Hamden Journal

Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City sees growing numbers of COVID patients

The New York Times

When My Mom Got COVID, I Went Searching for Pfizer’s Pills

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday last week, my phone buzzed with a text message from my mother: “Well, came down with cold, aches, cough etc over wknd.” She had taken an at-home coronavirus test. It was positive. Having spent the past year writing about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for The New York Times, I knew a lot about the options available to people like my mother. Yet I was about to go on a seven-hour odyssey that would show me there was a lot I didn’t grasp. My mother, Mary Ann Neilsen, is

