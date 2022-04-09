Child pens heartbreaking plea to mom killed in Russian invasion

A Ukrainian girl wrote an emotional letter to her dead mother — presumably killed when Russians shelled their car amid the ongoing invasion — promising to “meet in heaven.”

“Mama. This letter is a present for you on March 8. If you think that you raised me in vain. Thank you for the best nine years of my life,” the child wrote in a journal.

“I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mum in the world. I will never forget you. I want you to be happy in the sky. I wish you go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try my best to be a good to go to heaven also.

“Kiss you, Galiya.”

A destroyed apartment building in Borodianka. Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images

A picture of the journal entry was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who prefaced the post with, “Here’s the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka.”