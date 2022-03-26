Child killer gets parole after 28 years behind bars

Reuters

Analysis-Trudeau political deal offers Canada stability in raucous times

OTTAWA (Reuters) -After a raucous start to the year and on the heels of a pandemic election that most voters did not want, a deal between Trudeau’s ruling Liberals and their leftist rivals to keep power until 2025 may offer a measure of political stability for Canadians, analysts said. Already this year a trucker protest brought gridlock to Canada’s capital and blocked trade at a vital border crossing, prompting Trudeau to invoke rare emergency powers just after the main opposition Conservatives ousted their leader. With Canada the home to the biggest Ukrainian diaspora outside of Russia, war in Ukraine and hitting the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic is further fueling anxiety.