Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday’s practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday.

Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.

Smith-Schuster found that out firsthand on Monday, participating in his first padded practice since joining the team as a free agent. He took to Twitter on Monday evening to tell everyone exactly what that first practice was like.

“Today was the hardest practice of my NFL career,” he exclaimed. “And we’re just getting started.”

Like Smith-Schuster says, he’s only just gotten started. That’s also true when it comes to the level of practice toughness in Kansas City. Reid mentioned that Monday was a shorter day of practice as part of the NFL’s padded practice ramp-up period.

“We had a good day,” Reid told reporters. “First day in pads. Warm. A little shorter practice by league rules, part of the ramp-up period now for pads. The same type of thing we had when the guys first came in without the pads. . .”

It was also quite warm as Reid mentioned, perhaps the warmest practice they’d had yet out in St. Joe with 80-degree temperatures and a high percentage of humidity.

“Well it was warm, it’s tough,” Reid said. “You’re adding another layer on. Plus, the crown (guardian helmet) that they have to wear which is not cool (temperature). So, you add that with the heat and the elements. You got to push yourself through. . .”

The team is good with the water and rotates the different teams well so that everyone gets a break to keep their liquids in. That said, there is no denying that there is a certain level of toughness and intensity to these practices that are unique. Smith-Schuster and other new players are finding that out now and adjusting after coming from different systems.

Story continues

List

Best highlights from Day 5 of Chiefs training camp

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire