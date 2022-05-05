Chiefs waive six players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun trimming their 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

There will be an influx of new undrafted free agents signing for rookie minicamp, so these moves are preemptive in order to make room on the 90-man offseason roster for those players. We’re keeping track of those undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp invites here.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, the following six players were waived by the team on Thursday:

The most notable of the players waived here is Gehrig Dieter, who has been with the team off and on since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2017. He appeared in 10 games in Kansas City from 2018-to-2020, catching 2-of-5 passes for 32 yards in that span. He spent a lot of time on the practice squad and has been a solid special teamer for Kansas City when called upon.

The other players waived were signed to reserve/future deals this offseason. They include some notable names, like the son of Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and the son of former NFL All-Pro fullback Lorenzo Neal, but neither player ever suited up for Kansas City.

Nakia Griffin-Stewart spent some time on the practice squad the past season and was elevated to the 53-man roster once.

