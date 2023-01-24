Chiefs waive a special teams veteran. What that might mean ahead of Bengals game

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback and special-teams veteran Chris Lammons, they announced Monday.

Lammons, a fourth-year pro in his third season with the Chiefs, leads KC with 344 special-teams snaps. He contributed seven tackles and a forced fumble in 17 games this season.

If they choose, the Chiefs could still bring Lammons back to the practice squad.

The move comes at a time when the Chiefs are deciding whether to activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both players returned to practice last week, though neither was moved to the Chiefs’ active roster ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round game against Jacksonville.