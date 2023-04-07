Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had hysterical reason for his awful first pitch at Guardians game

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday joined a select group that includes Fifty Cent, Conor McGregor and John Wall.

That’s not a good thing.

They all had awful ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game.

Kelce’s came Friday at the Guardians-Mariners game in Cleveland and his pitch was just a bit short of the mark.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a huge laugh out of the throw as the video was going viral.

A little later, Mahomes tweeted at the Royals saying they should give Kelce a chance at redemption. Mahomes is part of the ownership group, so he should make that happen.

Kelce had a hilarious reason for the awful pitch.

“Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?” he tweeted.

Funny stuff from Kelce.