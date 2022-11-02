Chiefs’ Travis Kelce cracked up ‘ManningCast’ hosts during ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Give tight end Travis Kelce credit: This time he knew who the Chiefs play in their next game.

Kelce joined the “ManningCast” coverage of a “Monday Night Football” game last year and admitted he didn’t know the Chiefs’ upcoming opponent (it was the Baltimore Ravens).

History didn’t repeat itself on Halloween night. Kelce was back with Eli and Peyton Manning for the Browns-Bengals game. Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, joined the fun, too. Peyton asked Jason if Travis would know who the Chiefs play after their bye week.

Despite Jason’s lack of faith, Travis got it right.

“There’s no way I can make the same mistake twice, Peyton,” Kelce said. “I can’t make it twice. We’ve got the Tennessee Titans coming into town on Sunday night, baby. I’m gonna be fired up for that one.”

Kelce also poked fun at Peyton when he first joined the show. Eli asked Kelce about how he was dressed, and he said his quarter-zip hoodie with khakis was his “ManningCast” fit, which is how Peyton often looks.

Eli also brought up one of the few lowlights of Kelce’s career: his first pass in the NFL was intercepted during the Chiefs’ 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium in 2017.

Kelce also recalled the last fistfight with his brother and how they nearly broke the stove and almost injured their father.

And, finally, Kelce showed some love to his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

It’s fun to see how Kelce had both Manning brothers laughing throughout the visit.