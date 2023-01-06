Chiefs sign familiar kicker to practice squad as Harrison Butker battles back spasms

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad as insurance in case Harrison Butker can’t play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday because of back spasms, The Star has confirmed. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the transaction Friday morning.

Butker, who missed Wednesday’s practice with back spasms, returned to practice Thursday. He appears to be on track to play Saturday, barring a setback, but coach Andy Reid said Thursday the team would keep its options open by potentially bringing someone to the team as a precautionary measure.

Wright kicked in two games for the Chiefs earlier in the season when Butker missed time with an ankle injury. Wright converted three of four field-goal attempts with the Chiefs, including a then-team-record 59-yard kick in Week 5 against the Raiders. Butker broke the record with a 62-yard field goal in his Week 6 return against the Buffalo Bills.

After his stint with the Chiefs, Wright played in four games this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 12 of 14 field-goal attempts.