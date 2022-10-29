Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out.

Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote.

It’s not surprising that Jones wants out, given that he’s stuck behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart and inactive every week. Whether the Chiefs will grant his request remains to be seen.

A second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2018, Jones played four years in Tampa Bay before leaving for Kansas City this offseason. In his best season, in 2020, he carried 192 times for 978 yards and seven touchdowns.

