Chiefs reportedly sign former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon is staying in the AFC West.

The former Denver Broncos running back reportedly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon was waived by the Broncos this past Monday after losing his fifth fumble of the 2022 season.

The Chiefs would be the third team in the AFC West Gordon has played for in his career. He was the 15th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers (then in San Diego) in 2015 and signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2020. He enjoyed solid seasons in 2020 and 2021 with 2,275 combined scrimmage yards and 20 combined touchdowns.

However, the tumultuous 2022 season landed him in the Broncos’ doghouse before the team let him go. Gordon tallied 318 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries in the first 10 games of the season prior to his release.

Now, he joins a Chiefs team vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. If Kansas City promotes Gordon to their active roster, he would join a timeshare with sixth-round rookie Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon after Clyde Edwards-Helaire landed on injured reserve before Week 12.

Gordon also has a chance to play the Broncos twice this season – in Weeks 14 and 17. Though, Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he is “not thinking about the Broncos at all. I’m just happy to be playing [expletive] football again.” Gordon also told Klis that the Chiefs did not promise he’d be elevated to the 53-man roster.