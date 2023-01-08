Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets NFL single-season record for most yards by quarterback

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes strengthened his case for the NFL Most Valuable Player award on Saturday by setting a single-season record.

Mahomes entered the game needing 186 yards to surpass former Saints star Drew Brees for the most total yards by a quarterback in a season.

Brees had 5,562 total yards in the 2011 season, and Mahomes beat that mark in the second quarter of the game in Las Vegas with a 14-yard run.

Mahomes entered the game with 5,048 passing yards, 329 rushing yards and 6 yards receiving on a pass from himself.

Another NFL record was a possibility for Mahomes on Saturday. He needed 430 yards passing to beat former Broncos star Peyton Manning’s record of 5,477, which was set in 2013.

That might be a tough one for Mahomes to reach as he had 180 through three quarters ad the Chiefs led 24-6.