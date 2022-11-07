Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book once again during Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes entered the game needing just 105 pass yards to set a record for the most passing yards ever by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts.

Mahomes, playing in just his 71st game, got that record in the first quarter with an absolutely perfect pass to wide receiver Justin Watson.

That gave Mahomes exactly 105 yards on the night and 21,255 in Mahomes career as he surpassed the mark set by Rams and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In his first 75 games, Stafford threw for 21,254 yards. Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is third on the list with 20,569 passing yards in his first 75 career games.