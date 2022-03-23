Chiefs in serious talks with Dolphins, Jets on possible Tyreek Hill trade

Davante Adams’ record contract for his position on the heels of the former Green Bay Packers star’s move to the Las Vegas Raiders caused friction between another organization and their top wideout, and and the tension could lead to another blockbuster trade.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in serious talks with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets about a potential trade that would send the speedy Tyreek Hill to one of them, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak for the parties involved.

Hill, who is entering the final year of his contract while drawing a base salary of $3.43 million (with a $15 million roster bonus), had been wanting a new contract from the Chiefs, but extension talks had been fruitless. Adams entering the AFC West and becoming the league’s top-paid receiver with a five-year, $141 million contract only exacerbated the situation between Hill and the Chiefs.

NFL FREE AGENCY: 10 most regrettable contracts in 2022 offseason

OPINION: In trading Matt Ryan, Falcons give QB gift as frightful future awaits franchise

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Kansas City officials seemingly unwilling to commit that kind of money to Hill, talks on potential trades commenced. One person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports it’s now believed to be a matter of when, not if, the Chiefs will be trading the six-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Both the Dolphins and Jets have a strong desire to add a game-changing wide receiver to help the development of their young quarterbacks.

The Chiefs last week signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract, and the former Steeler could take over as Patrick Mahomes’ top wide receiver for the time being alongside tight end Travis Kelce.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill trade talks: Chiefs could move star WR to Dolphins, Jets