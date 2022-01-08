Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 18 win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape the regular-season finale without some attrition and most of it came on the offensive side of the ball.

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed some information about a few of the injuries the team suffered in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. He started with WR Tyreek Hill, who suffered a heel injury during pregame warmups that limited him during the course of the game.

“Tyreek Hill had a sore heel, so we held him out for most of the game, Reid said. “Although he jumped in and played a little.”

Reid also discussed the timeline of the injury, confirming that this is something that Hill has battled in the past.

“I knew about him before the game,” Reid said. “He tweaked it in the warmups. He’s had that before, the heel. He just landed on it funny and he told me that it was hurting him.”

Apart from Hill, the only other injury that Reid confirmed was the injury to RB Darrel Williams. He was injured on the final play of the first half and he didn’t return to the game. He was ruled questionable to return by the team with a toe injury.

“Then, Darrel Williams had a toe that was bothering him,” Reid said. “His big toe. Other than that, I think we’re OK.”

It’s not clear if this toe injury will keep Williams sidelined during the playoffs, but it’s something to keep an eye on this next week.

Finally, on the final reception of the game, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce appeared hobbled and was videod limping on the sideline. Asked specifically about Kelce’s status, Reid delivered some great news.

“He’s alright,” Reid said.

With that comment, a sigh of relief was heard throughout the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom.

We’ll find out if anything else pops up when the team returns to practice later this week.

