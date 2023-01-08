Chiefs get weird vs. Raiders, but one of wackiest TDs of year gets called back due to a penalty

Andy Reid and his staff must get a little loopy during their late nights at the Kansas City Chiefs’ facility.

No team comes up with stranger formations and motions, especially down near the goal line, than the Chiefs. They outdid themselves in Saturday’s 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, though a touchdown was wasted due to a holding penalty.

Imagine what the reaction was in practice when the Chiefs coaches instructed the players they’d be doing a spinning merry-go-round huddle, breaking out of it and scrambling to their positions. Then, they’d have a snap to the running back, who would pitch back to Patrick Mahomes, just for him to throw it to the left.

This is about the weirdest thing you’ll see in the NFL this season.

Mahomes said it was called “Snow Globe” and the Chiefs put it in before Christmas.

“We actually practiced it, kind of messing around, and Coach Reid was like ‘I like that,’” Mahomes told ESPN after the game.

And, sadly, it didn’t count. The touchdown to Kadarius Toney was taken off the board due to a holding penalty. Toney scored right after that to give the Chiefs a 21-3 lead at the time, and the highlight lives on, but it’s still a bummer the play didn’t officially count.

If that’s what Reid and his staff had cooked up for the Raiders in Week 18, imagine what they are dreaming up for the playoffs.