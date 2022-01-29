Chiefs cut Damon Arnette after arrest

Damon Arnette‘s tenure with the Chiefs didn’t last long.

Arnette, the former Raiders first-round pick who signed a reserve/futures contract with the Chiefs last week, was released this morning, hours after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A cornerback who went to the Raiders with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Arnette was a huge disappointment and was released in November of 2021 after a video surfaced of him displaying a gun and making threats. But the Chiefs decided to give Arnette a chance by signing him to a reserve/futures contract.

The Chiefs reportedly told Arnette there would be zero tolerance, but the message apparently didn’t get through to him, as he was arrested overnight in Las Vegas.

Unlike standard contracts, reserve/futures contracts don’t put players on the active roster, so Arnette wouldn’t have been playing for the Chiefs during the postseason anyway. Instead, the reserve/futures signing just meant he would have a chance to be on the Chiefs’ 90-player offseason roster.

Now that chance has come to an end. It may have been Arnette’s last chance in the NFL.

