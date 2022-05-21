Chiefs’ CB L’Jarius Sneed’s car shot in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s car was hit with gunshots on Friday afternoon in Minden, Louisiana.

Sneed was not injured in the incident in his hometown, though he was briefly detained for questioning. He was released soon after, and is not being accused of any wrongdoing.

Sneed’s agent called the incident “a random and unnecessary act of violence” in a statement to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, and announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

According to TMZ, two of Sneed’s friends were driving the vehicle at the time it was shot on Friday afternoon. It’s unclear how many shots hit his Ford Bronco. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Sneed grew up in Minden, which sits about a half hour east of Shreveport, Louisiana, before playing at Louisiana Tech. The Chiefs selected the 25-year-old in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and he made 41 total tackles with three interceptions in nine games during his rookie season while making six starts.

Sneed recorded a career-high 76 total tackles and had two interceptions last season in Kansas City while starting 15 games. He made 27 tackles and had an interception in their playoff run. Sneed will enter the third year of his initial four-year, $3.9 million deal this fall.