Chiefs bring back trusted receiver on 2-year deal. Here’s how the WR room looks now

The Chiefs are bringing back one of their most reliable receivers from a season ago.

Justin Watson is returning to Kansas City on a two-year deal, his agency, JL Sports, announced on social media Friday morning.

A source confirmed to The Star on Friday that Watson’s contract is for $1.4 million guaranteed with the potential to make up to $6 million.

Watson, who played in 19 combined regular-season and postseason games for the Chiefs last season, was on the field for 565 offensive snaps. That ranked third among KC wideouts behind only Marquez Valdes-Scantling (896) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (892).

In the regular season, Watson had 15 catches for 315 yards with two touchdowns. That included a 41-yard touchdown reception on an out-and-up route against the Los Angeles Chargers’ JC Jackson in KC’s 27-24 Week 2 home win.

Watson provides additional receiver depth for KC ahead of next week’s NFL Draft. The Chiefs also have Valdes-Scantling and second-year player Skyy Moore returning, along with midseason trade acquisition Kadarius Toney. KC also signed free agent Richie James last week.

Others on the depth chart include:

• Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross, who signed a reserve/future contract at the end of last season;

• Undrafted 2022 free agent Justyn Ross;

• Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Cornell Powell, who both received spot duty last year with the Chiefs when elevated from the practice squad.

Watson spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay before signing a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Chiefs ahead of last season.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.